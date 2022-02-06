The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will have a proclamation for February as "JOI of Reading Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— The council will have a public hearing at the request of MIE to consider a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property addressed as 1413 N. 13th St. The council also will consider a related ordinance for a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on the property.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consider an ordinance approving a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property at 4404 S. First St. The ordinance passed on first reading at the Dec. 20, 2021, meeting and on second reading at the Jan. 18 council meeting. The zoning change request is associated with the Sunshine Park Addition plat. The council also will consider a resolution for the final plat of Sunshine Park Addition.
— Consideration of the purchase of two snow plows/trucks and support equipment using funding allotted for the 2022-23 fiscal year, prior to the 2022-2023 budget approval, for an amount not to exceed $480,000.
