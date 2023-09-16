The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing concerning the progress and completion of a Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project, No. 20-EDCV-002.
— Public hearing and consideration on a request from JFT Inc. for a zoning change from R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) to R-3 (multiple-family residential district) on property at 922 S. Fourth St.
— Public hearing to discuss the 2024-33 capital improvement program, which includes the 2023-28 one- and six-year plan for street improvements. Resolution No. 2023-57 adopting the capital improvement program also will be considered.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-58 approving the additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority allowed upon the affirmative vote of at least 75% of the council.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5849 approving the fiscal year 2023-24 appropriations, approving the fiscal year 2023-24 proprietary budget and approving the strategic plan.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-59 approving the property tax requests for fiscal year 2023-24 in amounts different from fiscal year 2022-23.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5850 approving the fiscal year 2023-24 classification and pay plan.
— Consideration of approval of a professional services contract with Embris Group for a regional detention planning study for an amount not to exceed $65,700.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Huff Construction of Norfolk for the Johnson Park improvement project bid package for park structures for an amount of $288,900.
— Consideration of approval to award the bid and enter into a contract with Huff Construction of Norfolk to build a sport court, ice rink and water feature at Johnson Park.
— Consideration of approval to enter into negotiations with Huff Construction of Norfolk for designing and building the fishing dock at Skyview Park.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to A & R Construction Co. of Plainview for the Norfolk levee trail connection of Norfolk Avenue project (East Norfolk Avenue near levee) for an amount of $134,760.27.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with United Contractors Inc. for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net increase of $52,141.51.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5851 amending section 24-164 of the city code to restrict parking on the north side of Madison Avenue from the Third Street and Madison Avenue intersection west 100 feet.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
No action can occur at this time.
