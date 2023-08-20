The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
* * *
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider a request from Garth and Krista Ferris to consider a zone change from R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) to R-1 (single-family residential district) on property at 221 Jackson Ave. Ordinance No. 5841 approving the zone change also will be considered.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-48 approving the final plat of Ferris Kielty Addition.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Roger L. Bader, Kirk M. Bader and Jackie A. Mayer and Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust to consider a zone change from R-1 and C-3 (service commercial district) to C-3 on property at 404 S. 25th St. and part of 2607 Westside Ave. Ordinance No. 5842 approving the zoning change also will be considered.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-49 approving the final plat of Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust -—Bader Addition.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Double TV Properties LLC to consider a zoning change from R-3 (multiple-family residential district), C-1 (local business district) and C-3 to C-3 on property at 701 S. 13th St., 707 S. 13th St. and 1229 W. Pasewalk Ave. Ordinance No. 5843 approving the zoning change also will be considered.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-50 approving the final plat of Burger King's Addition.
— Public hearing to consider a request of Braasch Avenue LLC to consider a zoning change from C-3 to C-2 (central commercial district) on property at 300 W. Braasch Ave. Ordinance No. 5844 approving the zoning change also will be considered.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Co. to accept the donation to the city of the railroad bridge located northwest of 309 N. First St.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with DACO Construction Co. to relocate the retired railroad bridge that crosses the North Fork of the Elkhorn River downstream to an area about 300 feet west of North First Street near the walking trail that connects to Johnson Park, where the bridge will be placed on a new foundation and modified for use as a pedestrian walkway over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
— Consideration of approval of Resolution 2023-51 to approve a grant application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in the amount of $400,000 to add a fourth softball field at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources for a grant in the amount of $2 million to help fund projects in Johnson Park.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5845 authorizing issuance of special assessment bond anticipation notes in the principal amount not to exceed $3.8 million for paving districts 520 and 521, sewer district 255 and water district 128.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-52 approving a sidewalk waiver requested by Clausen Air Holdings LLC for property at 711 S. 37th St.
— Consideration of an addendum to the interlocal agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk to fund economic development operations.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5846 amending Section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; and to update water, sewer and wastewater rates. This ordinance has an operative date of Sunday, Oct. 1.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.