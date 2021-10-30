The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to levy a special assessment against property located at 125 Jefferson Ave. for demolition of a structure.

— Consider change order for South Highway 81 Water Main Extension District No. 124 project resulting in a net decrease of $33,437.55.

— Consider change order for the asphaltic overlays 2021 project resulting in a net decrease of $6,095.64.

— Consider awarding an engineering contract to JEO Consulting Group Inc. for Norfolk embedded engineering consultant services for an hourly rate of $120 an hour.

— Consider an amendment to the agreement for engineering services between the City of Norfolk and Black & Veatch Corp. for water system planning services for an amount not to exceed $176,138.

— Proclamation for November 2021 as, "Read Aloud To A Child Month."

— Proclamation for Nov. 1, 2021, as "Extra Mile Day."

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.

Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying

Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying

ATLANTA (AP) — A large spider native to East Asia has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year — a proliferation that has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts.