The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to levy a special assessment against property located at 125 Jefferson Ave. for demolition of a structure.
— Consider change order for South Highway 81 Water Main Extension District No. 124 project resulting in a net decrease of $33,437.55.
— Consider change order for the asphaltic overlays 2021 project resulting in a net decrease of $6,095.64.
— Consider awarding an engineering contract to JEO Consulting Group Inc. for Norfolk embedded engineering consultant services for an hourly rate of $120 an hour.
— Consider an amendment to the agreement for engineering services between the City of Norfolk and Black & Veatch Corp. for water system planning services for an amount not to exceed $176,138.
— Proclamation for November 2021 as, "Read Aloud To A Child Month."
— Proclamation for Nov. 1, 2021, as "Extra Mile Day."
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.