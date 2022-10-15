The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Consider a proclamation for Tuesday, Nov. 1, as "Extra Mile Day."
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of advertising for bids for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street project.
— Consideration of an ordinance to change city code to require prior written approval from the city through a permit process to plant or remove any trees or shrubs in the terrace, to require approval as to what species of tree can be planted in the terrace and the proposed location thereof, and to remove the prohibition of planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of the curb. The ordinance passed on first reading only at the Oct. 3 council meeting.
— Consideration of a project agreement with Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to receive funding up to $9,500 for eligible costs associated with implementing the Johnson Park renovation project.
— Consideration of approval of an amendment to the agreement dated Oct. 7, 2019, between Pictometry International Corp. and the City of Norfolk for aerial mapping for the City of Norfolk's second and third projects totaling $52,339 each.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None scheduled.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.