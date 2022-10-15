The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

— Consider a proclamation for Tuesday, Nov. 1, as "Extra Mile Day."

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of advertising for bids for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street project.

— Consideration of an ordinance to change city code to require prior written approval from the city through a permit process to plant or remove any trees or shrubs in the terrace, to require approval as to what species of tree can be planted in the terrace and the proposed location thereof, and to remove the prohibition of planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of the curb. The ordinance passed on first reading only at the Oct. 3 council meeting.

— Consideration of a project agreement with Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to receive funding up to $9,500 for eligible costs associated with implementing the Johnson Park renovation project.

— Consideration of approval of an amendment to the agreement dated Oct. 7, 2019, between Pictometry International Corp. and the City of Norfolk for aerial mapping for the City of Norfolk's second and third projects totaling $52,339 each.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

None scheduled.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

In other news

Wayne State College planning Nebraska Poetry Festival

Wayne State College planning Nebraska Poetry Festival

Well-known regional poets and writers will read from their works during a special two-day event in Norfolk and Wayne next month. The Northeast Community College Visiting Writers Series and Wayne State College’s Plains Writers Series sponsor the Nebraska Poetry Festival Wednesday, Nov. 16 ,an…

Regional notes for Oct. 12

Regional notes for Oct. 12

Blood drive planned at Our Savior; Broadband grant for Winnebago Tribe; Original director of zoo to speak at Norfolk library

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.

Northeast hosts Latino Youth Summit

Northeast hosts Latino Youth Summit

Latino high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from across the region joined with one another recently in Norfolk to be motivated about lessons in life and to learn more about higher education opportunities.