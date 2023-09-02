The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

* * *

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

— Proclamation for Tuesday, Sept. 12, as "Goodwill of the Great Plains Day."

— Representatives from Nebraska Public Power District will provide an update on a proposed 7.9-mile 115-kilovolt transmission line starting at the existing substation on the east side of Norfolk proceeding east to a substation in Stanton County.

PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION

— Public hearing to consider a blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the Norfolk downtown area.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-55 approving the blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the Norfolk downtown area.

— Public hearing concerning the activities of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a community development block grant regarding the tourism development grant, 19-TD-002.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of approval of Change Order No. 1F with A&R Construction for the East Benjamin Avenue trail continuation project resulting in a net increase of $2,015.05.

— Consideration of approval to purchase equipment from Bizco for $52,438 to replace the microphone system and voting display board in the council chambers, located in the city's administration building.

— Consideration of approval of Amendment No. 2 to the engineering services contract with Olsson for the wetland mitigation bank project for an amount not to exceed $123,384.

— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5847 amending section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees. This ordinance has an operative date of Sunday, Oct. 1.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Notes from the Northeast economic meetings

Notes from the Northeast economic meetings

The Northeast Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors met Wednesday at the city offices, located at 309 N. Fifth St. The meeting began at 7:03 p.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes.

Notes from the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting

Notes from the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting

The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled session. All commissioners were present for the meeting. Close to 20 county staff members, guests and citizens also attended the meeting, which lasted just over two hours. Below is a recap of action items on…

A new Titanic expedition is planned, the US is fighting it

A new Titanic expedition is planned, the US is fighting it

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.