The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for Tuesday, Sept. 12, as "Goodwill of the Great Plains Day."
— Representatives from Nebraska Public Power District will provide an update on a proposed 7.9-mile 115-kilovolt transmission line starting at the existing substation on the east side of Norfolk proceeding east to a substation in Stanton County.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider a blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the Norfolk downtown area.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-55 approving the blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the Norfolk downtown area.
— Public hearing concerning the activities of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a community development block grant regarding the tourism development grant, 19-TD-002.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of approval of Change Order No. 1F with A&R Construction for the East Benjamin Avenue trail continuation project resulting in a net increase of $2,015.05.
— Consideration of approval to purchase equipment from Bizco for $52,438 to replace the microphone system and voting display board in the council chambers, located in the city's administration building.
— Consideration of approval of Amendment No. 2 to the engineering services contract with Olsson for the wetland mitigation bank project for an amount not to exceed $123,384.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5847 amending section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees. This ordinance has an operative date of Sunday, Oct. 1.
