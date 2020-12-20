City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 21, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

The council will:

— Consider a recommending an amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Fountain Point redevelopment area.

— Receive a report from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee.

— Hold a public hearing on a zoning change from agricultural to single-family residential on properties addressed as s 4910, 5000 and 5002 W. Benjamin Ave. and consider an ordinance to do so.

— Consider a change order and certificate of substantial completion with JJK Construction for the 2019 Norfolk bridge repairs project resulting in a net decrease of $18,173.46.

— Consider an amendment to the engineering contract for construction design services with Olsson Inc. for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation 2020 project for an amount not to exceed $36,524.00.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

