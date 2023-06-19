The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Overview of the State of Nebraska requirements for the Affordable Housing Action Plan.
— Public input session to discuss the potential upgrades and expansion of the sanitary sewer system east of the flood control.
PUBLIC HEARINGS, RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to receive a report on findings and suggestions from the economic development citizen advisory review committee as required by state statutes.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Debra Brauer for a waiver of required connection to the community sewage system for property at 1201 N. 25th St., along with a request from Brauer for a waiver of required connection to the community sewage system.
— Public hearing to consider an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk, along with a related ordinance amending the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk.
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto Center redevelopment project, along with a related resolution for the redevelopment plan.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance for the negotiated price with OneNeck IT Solutions for $163,109 for the network switches refresh project.
— Consideration of a resolution approving the preliminary planned development on property generally located at the northwest corner of East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road at the request of Norfolk Rentals. The item was tabled at the June 5 council meeting.
— Consideration of a change order with J.H. Hespe Co. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration project — restroom and parking lot resulting in a net decrease of $19,721.
— Consideration of a professional services consultant agreement with Embris Group for stormwater training for an amount not to exceed $18,040.
PUBLIC COMMENT SESSION
— No action can occur at this time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.