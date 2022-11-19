The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
A check is scheduled to be presented from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for the Seventh Street beautification project.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Water Extension District 127 (Channel Road) and consideration of related ordinance levying special assessments in the district.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corporation, doing business as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, for a zoning change from C-1 (Local Business District), to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property located at the northeast corner of Phillip Avenue and Fifth Street and consideration of a related zoning change.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance to amend sections of the city code to prohibit the removal of city corridor trees funded or planted by the city without prior written approval from the city and to allow planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of a curb on certain residential streets.
— Consideration of a purchase of a Bobcat track loader/skid steer from Bobcat of Norfolk with the Nebraska State Contract discount for the amount of $61,687, for use by the parks division.
— Consideration of a change order and certificate of substantial completion with Elkhorn Paving Co. for the Highway 275 undercrossing project resulting in a net increase of $7,250.
— Consideration of a change order with Bauer Underground for the Benjamin Avenue overhead to underground utility relocation project, resulting in a net decrease of $8,940.
— Consideration of an agreement for engineering, consulting and related services for 60% design and pre-permitting of proposed improvements with HDR Engineering for the levee certification — Phase III — a project for an amount not to exceed $509,480.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement for professional engineering services with JEO Consulting Group for the 2023 bridge inspections for a total of $7,000.
— Consideration of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and North Victory Road.
— Consideration of an ordinance to amend code to restrict parking on the east side of North Cottonwood Street from East Norfolk Avenue to East Prospect Avenue, and on the south side of East Prospect Avenue from North First Street to North Cottonwood Street.
— Consideration of a resolution adding stop signs to control the following locations: East and westbound traffic at the intersection of North Cottonwood and East Nebraska Avenue, westbound traffic at the intersection of North Cottonwood Street and East Braasch Avenue.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.