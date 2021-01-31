The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 1, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Resolution to approve the amendment to the redevelopment contract with Fountain Point Development LLC for phase one of the Fountain Point North redevelopment project.
— Resolution authorizing issuance of a tax increment revenue bond of up to $479,000 for the Fountain Point North redevelopment project-Phase 1B.
— Public hearing on amending city code to allow drive-in and drive-thru restaurants as conditional uses in zoning districts C-2 and C-2A.
— Consider a contract to provide acquisition of right of way for the Benjamin Avenue improvement project for an amount not to exceed $219,380.
— Consider a contract for the Legacy Bend Fourth & Fifth Addition utility and paving improvements project for an amount of $1,431,478.05.
— Consider an amendment to the engineering contract for the Norfolk First Street bridge project for an amount not to exceed $303,209.28.
— Consider an amendment to the engineering services contract for the Norfolk 2019 bridge repairs project for an amount not to exceed $17,500.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.