WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, March 20, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for March 12-18 as Girl Scout Week.
— Proclamation for March 23 as Noon Kiwanis Day.
— Public input and discussion to receive potential council recommendation, if necessary, regarding an occupation tax on alcoholic beverages and possible special election for the police station expansion.
— Discussion regarding the creation of a Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board to assist with the management, care and use of Norfolk's parks.
— Town hall meeting to receive comments on the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition budget and rates for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.
— Potential closed session to prevent the needless injury to the reputation of an individual to evaluate the job performance of an individual when he has not requested such an evaluation take place during a public meeting.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing at the request of Eugene C. and Jennifer Planer and consideration of Ordinance No. 5828 approving a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 1600 S. Fifth St.
— Public hearing at the request of Valley Drive Properties and consideration of Ordinance No. 5829 approving a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) and C-1 (Local Business District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located one-eighth of a mile southeast of the East Norfolk Avenue and South Victory Road roundabout.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5821 to enact Chapter 24, Article XII, of the official city code to allow the operation of golf car vehicles on city streets and setting forth the provisions under which golf car vehicles may be operated. Ordinance No. 5821 passed on first reading at the Feb. 21 meeting and second reading at the March 6 meeting.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5825 approving an amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the City Code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit. This ordinance was passed on first reading at the March 6 city council meeting.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5826 approving an amendment to Section 2-5 of the official city code to include a permit fee for keeping hens, bantam hens and/or ducks in the city. This Ordinance was passed on first reading at the March 6 city council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of a letter agreement amendment No. 2 for construction engineering services with McLaury Engineering for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street reconstruction project for an amount not to exceed $127,300.14.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
