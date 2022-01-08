The Norfolk City Council will have a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, at noon. The meeting will be in the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Council members are scheduled to consider the plans, specifications and engineer's estimate for two projects: the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project from First Street to 13th Street, and the First Street bridge and in-stream improvements project. That project includes modifications to the bridge on First Street and the addition of a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue.
Provided both plans are approved, bids also are expected to be authorized by the council.
The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 10, noon.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Consideration of approval of the plans, specifications and engineer's estimate for the Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street reconstruction project and advertising for bids.
— Consideration of approval of the plans, specifications, and engineer's estimate for the First Street bridge and in-stream improvements project and advertising for bids. The project includes modifications to the bridge on First Street and the addition of a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.