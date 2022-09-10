The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Public hearing to review the City of Norfolk's FY 2022-2023 municipal budget and related action.

— Public hearing to review the City of Norfolk's FY 2022-2023 proprietary budget (water, sewer, solid waste, and stormwater) and related action.

— Public hearing to receive comments regarding changing the tax requests for the 2022-2023 fiscal year from the amounts for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and related action.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

