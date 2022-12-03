The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Water Pollution Control Safety Awards recognition.
PUBLIC HEARINGS, RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West redevelopment project and a related resolution approving it.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Promise Land Properties for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property at 301 S. Eighth St. and its related ordinance.
— Public hearing for an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in the amount of $505,000 for a Community Development Block Grant contract amendment and a related resolution approving an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a contract extension and budget amendment.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance to amend the city code to prohibit the removal of city corridor trees funded or planted by the city without prior written approval from the city and to allow planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of a curb on certain residential streets. The ordinance passed on first reading at the Nov. 21 council meeting.
— Consideration of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and North Victory Road. This ordinance passed on first reading at the Nov. 21, city council meeting.
— Consideration of a resolution to switch stop signs from north/south traffic to east/west traffic at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Madison Avenue.
— Consideration of an amendment to the original engineering services agreement with JEO Consulting Group for Johnson Park final design project for an amount of $99,820.
— Consideration of a contract to Johnson Service Co. of Kearney for the 8-inch Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Project for an amount of $39,596.
— Consideration of a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. of Norfolk for the Norfolk Public Library Story Walk Trail project for an amount of $127,259.
— Consideration of a letter agreement amendment to the original engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the 36-inch sanitary sewer rehabilitation for Monroe Avenue to Logan Street for a time-and-expense basis not to exceed $47,900.
— Consideration of a resolution authorizing the application for fiscal year 2022 Flood Mitigation Assistant Grant (FMA) for improvements at the City of Norfolk's water pollution control plant and authorization for mayor to execute all related documents.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— 2022 snow and ice plan.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.