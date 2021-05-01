The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, May 3, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider a zoning change at 2208, 2210 and 2300 Taylor Avenue.

— Public hearing to amend the land use matrix in section 27-601 in city code.

— Consider zoning change on a property located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.

— Consider final plat of the The Pines subdivision.

— Consider adding Riverpoint Square to the list of parks in section 18-1 of city code.

— Consider ordinance vacating Lot 11, Block 12, Berry Hill Ninth Addition.

— Consider contract for engineering design services for the Johnson Park restroom building and parking lot project for an amount not to exceed $51,800.

INTEREST ITEMS:

— Presentation of community development agency’s 2020 annual tax increment financing report.

— Proclamation of May as Building Safety Month.

— Proclamation of May 2-8 as National Drinking Water Week.

— Proclamation of May 9-15 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Second round of hydrant flushing to begin

Second round of hydrant flushing to begin

The Norfolk Water Division began its annual water main flushing program this week, with flushing conducted during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day.

Walk-in vaccines offered

Walk-in vaccines offered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has clinic times available for walk-ins seeking COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who already have a scheduled appointment time for a clinic should arrive at that scheduled time. These clinics will be dispensing the Moderna vaccine.

No injuries reported in wide turn accident

No injuries reported in wide turn accident

An accident Thursday afternoon between a semi-tractor and trailer and a Chevrolet Suburban in the intersection of 100 West Braasch Avenue in Norfolk didn’t result in any injuries.