The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, May 3, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change at 2208, 2210 and 2300 Taylor Avenue.
— Public hearing to amend the land use matrix in section 27-601 in city code.
— Consider zoning change on a property located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Consider final plat of the The Pines subdivision.
— Consider adding Riverpoint Square to the list of parks in section 18-1 of city code.
— Consider ordinance vacating Lot 11, Block 12, Berry Hill Ninth Addition.
— Consider contract for engineering design services for the Johnson Park restroom building and parking lot project for an amount not to exceed $51,800.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Presentation of community development agency’s 2020 annual tax increment financing report.
— Proclamation of May as Building Safety Month.
— Proclamation of May 2-8 as National Drinking Water Week.
— Proclamation of May 9-15 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.