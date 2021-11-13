The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing for the Board of Equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 250 (Portia Place).
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-1 (Local Business District) on property generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection at Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2021-51 approving the final plat and subdivision agreement of Wilson's Second Addition.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2021-52 authorizing Nebraska Public Power District to apply to the Nebraska Power Review Board to amend existing retail service area for the City of Norfolk to include tracts of land annexed by Ordinance No. 5743, which expanded corporate limits according to an Aug. 2, 2021 Boundary Study.
— Potential closed session for the protection of public interest to discuss potential litigation.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.