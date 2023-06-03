The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider and approve a Class IK (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on sale only) liquor license application for The Pier Seafood, 312 W. Norfolk Ave., and the manager application of Jonathan Montalvo.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of approval to purchase an articulating front-end loader for $138,802.07 from Bobcat of Omaha through State Of Nebraska Contract Award No. 15792, for use by the street division.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5834 amending Section 24-164 of the city code to restrict parking on the west and south sides of Ferguson Drive from the intersection of East Bluff Avenue and Ferguson Drive going north and west around the curve 360 feet to where Ferguson Drive meets and transitions into East Pasewalk Avenue. Ordinance No. 5834 passed, as amended, on first reading at the May 15 city council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with Norfolk Public Schools and Northeast Community College for team lockers and an annual maintenance fee.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. for the Walters' East Knolls 14th Addition project resulting in a net increase of $6,582.60.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5835 to amend city code Section 24-272 to include additional streets upon which golf car vehicles can be operated; to amend city code Section 24-373 to remove the requirement that golf cars be equipped with roll bars; and to amend city code Section 24-377 to increase the minimum damage amount to report accidents to $1,500 to match state statute.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5836 amending Section 26-97 of the code to adjust values that will apply in the formula used when determining the surcharge for each property discharging industrial wastes or other high-strength wastewater.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-27 approving the preliminary planned development on property generally located at the northwest corner of East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road at the request of Norfolk Rentals LLC.
