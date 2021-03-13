The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, March 15, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant No. 16-CD-205
— Public hearing on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant No. 17-DTR-104
—Consider ordinance approving amended fiscal year 2020-21 classification and pay plan.
— Consider approval of agreement between the city and Madison County to provide law enforcement services.
— Consider ordinance lowering the speed limit on South Victory Road from 40 mph to 30 mph.
— Consider ordinance repealing section 26-4 of city code related to water emergency restrictions and enacting a new section in its place addressing lawn irrigation, amend violations related to section 26-4 and to require premises located within 300 feet of a public later main to be connected to public water.
INTEREST ITEMS
— Public safety annual report
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.