WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, March 15, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant No. 16-CD-205

— Public hearing on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant No. 17-DTR-104

—Consider ordinance approving amended fiscal year 2020-21 classification and pay plan.

— Consider approval of agreement between the city and Madison County to provide law enforcement services.

— Consider ordinance lowering the speed limit on South Victory Road from 40 mph to 30 mph.

— Consider ordinance repealing section 26-4 of city code related to water emergency restrictions and enacting a new section in its place addressing lawn irrigation, amend violations related to section 26-4 and to require premises located within 300 feet of a public later main to be connected to public water.

INTEREST ITEMS

— Public safety annual report

