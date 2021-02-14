The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Proclamation encouraging use of facial coverings
— Consider ordinance amending city code to allow drive-in and drive-thru restaurants as conditional uses in zoning districts C-2 and C-2A. Ordinance previously passed on first reading.
— Consider plans and estimate for concrete improvements and authorized advertisement for bids.
— Consider memorandum of understanding allowing Nebraska Regional Interoperable Network to place equipment on city’s communication tower.
— Consider amendment to agreement with Olsson Inc. for the 37th Street drainage project for a time-and-expenses basis not to exceed $30,400.
— Consider awarding contract for South Highway 81 water main extension project to Rutjens Construction Inc. for $695,287.30.
— Consider amendment to agreement with JEO Consulting Group Inc, for the Norfolk First Street bridge project for an amount not to exceed $303,209.28.
— Consider amendment to agreement with JEO Consulting Group Inc, for the Norfolk 2019 bridge repairs for an amount not to exceed $17,500.
— Consider contract with Olsson Inc. for Legacy Bend Fourth and Fifth Addition utility and paving projects for an amount not to exceed $121,900.
— Consider ordinance authorizing bonds not to exceed $2 million in principal to refund 2014 bonds and fund public safety equipment and building improvements.
— Consider resolution calling in outstanding $850,000 in 2014 Public Safety Tax Anticipation Bonds for redemption.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.