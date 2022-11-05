The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Mayor Josh Moenning is scheduled to issue a proclamation for November as "Read Aloud To A Child Month."

The city also will have recognition of the 2022 Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of a contract with Rutjens Construction Inc. for the city portion of the Bonita water main loop project for an amount not to exceed $52,505.

— Consideration of a change order with Steve Harris Construction for the Benjamin Avenue trail project resulting in a net increase of $6,257.

— Consideration of a change order with BX Civil and construction for the Benjamin Avenue, 13th Street to First Street project, resulting in a net decrease of $12,557.

— Consideration of a change order with United Contractors for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project, resulting in a net decrease of $24,605.

— Consideration of the purchase of Burke playground structures with Creative Sites, using the Sourcewell contract with state bid pricing not to exceed $133,949.

