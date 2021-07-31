The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Consider approving 2019 boundary study update
— Consider resolution stating the city desires to annex land and approving plan to extend city services to that land
— Consider agreement with BKD LLP to audit city’s finances through fiscal year 2025.
— Consideration of acceptance of the resignation of council member Fred Wiebelhaus as Ward 4 representative
— Consider calling a special council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, at noon to fill the seat vacancy in Ward 4 as a result of Wiebelhaus’ resignation
— Consider a contract for the Benjamin Avenue overhead to underground utility relocation project for an amount of $798,904.10
— Consider approval of an amendment to contract for Phase 3 (construction phase services) for the transfer station site improvements project for an amount not to exceed $96,814.60.
— Consideration of approval of a professional services consultant agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc. for the asphaltic overlays 2021 project for an amount of $96,720
— Consider contract for the Norfolk Police Division parking lot expansion 2021 project for an amount of $170,626.77.
