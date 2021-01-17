The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing on the amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Fountain Point redevelopment area.

— Consideration of change order for the concrete improvements 2019-20 project resulting in an increase of $11,380.90.

— Consideration of rescinding ordinance to create sewer extension district No. 253.

— Consideration of rescinding ordinance to create sewer extension district No. 125.

— Consideration of change order for the Braasch Avenue project resulting in a decrease of $75,362.35.

— Consideration of an engineering contract for the Norfolk east drainage evaluation project.

— Consideration of agreement with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District for the east drainage evaluation project.

— Consideration of solar energy option.

— Consideration of an agreement for the Skyview Park replacement playground equipment project.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Help support local food drive

Help support local food drive

The Norfolk Rotary Club is having a local food drive for non-perishables to assist the local Salvation Army in restocking its food pantry items after the busy holiday season. Various businesses have agreed to host the collection boxes for the non-perishables, including:

States declare emergencies, close capitols ahead of rallies

States declare emergencies, close capitols ahead of rallies

Responding to warnings of potentially violent demonstrations, governors across the nation are calling out National Guard troops, declaring states of emergency and closing their capitols to the public ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Governors complain over pace of COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Governors complain over pace of COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Governors bitterly accused the Trump administration Friday of deceiving the states about the amount of COVID-19 vaccine they can expect to receive as they ramp up vaccinations for senior citizens and others. But the government attributed the anger to confusion and misguided expectations on t…