WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing on the amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Fountain Point redevelopment area.
— Consideration of change order for the concrete improvements 2019-20 project resulting in an increase of $11,380.90.
— Consideration of rescinding ordinance to create sewer extension district No. 253.
— Consideration of rescinding ordinance to create sewer extension district No. 125.
— Consideration of change order for the Braasch Avenue project resulting in a decrease of $75,362.35.
— Consideration of an engineering contract for the Norfolk east drainage evaluation project.
— Consideration of agreement with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District for the east drainage evaluation project.
— Consideration of solar energy option.
— Consideration of an agreement for the Skyview Park replacement playground equipment project.
