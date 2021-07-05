The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, July 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider waiver for required connection to community sewage system for a property located at 2100 N. 25th St.
— Consider change order with for River Point Square and Third Street alley project for a net increase of $1,160.
