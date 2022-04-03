The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County that will impact tax dollars.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, April 4. It will be a busy afternoon and evening for Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council. At 4 p.m., they will meet for a working session to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act funds, agenda briefing, handling theft of library materials and highway corridor overlay. That meeting will be at the city administration building training room, 309 N. Fifth St.
Then they will meet as the Community Development Agency (CDA) at 5:15 p.m. The CDA is scheduled to consider the first amendment to the redevelopment plan for Medelman’s Lake redevelopment area of the City of Norfolk. That meeting will be in the council chambers.
Then at 5:30 p.m. they are scheduled to have the regular meeting in the council chambers.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Geary redevelopment project and related resolution.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Ordinance considering a zoning change from A (Agricultural District), and R-R (Rural Residential District) to I-2 (Heavy Industrial District) on properties generally located north of East Nucor Road, and east of North First Street and of Victory Road. The change is needed for a soybean crushing plant. The ordinance passed on first reading only at the March 21 meeting.
— Consideration of a resolution adding stop signs to control all four directions at the intersections of Norfolk Avenue and Second Street, and Norfolk Avenue and Third Street.
— Consideration of approval of an amendment to the engineering services contract with Schemmer Associates for the Benjamin Avenue, 13th Street to First Street project, resulting in an increase of $78,100.
— Consideration of a task order to the master service contract for construction engineering and inspection services with JEO Consulting Group for the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction and First Street bridge and instream improvements projects for an amount not to exceed $798,900.
— Consideration of a testing services contract with Certified Testing Services for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street project for an amount not to exceed $78,000.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with Perry Reid Construction for the City of Norfolk — Norfolk Transfer Station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $92,695.
— Consideration of an ordinance authorizing issuance of Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $21,000,000 to fund various street improvements.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Proclamation for April 2022 as "Fair Housing Month."
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Public safety annual report.
