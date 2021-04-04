The public is invited to an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, April 5, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing on revision of the 2020-21 plan for street improvements.

— Public hearing for a waiver of required connection to the community sewage system for a property at 2612 E. Benjamin Ave.

— Consider resolution approving a sidewalk waiver for a property at 2612 E. Benjamin Ave.

— Consider a memorandum of understanding between Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and the City of Norfolk where the foundation has received a grant to be used in the Johnson Park revitalization project and desires to contribute $500,000 in grant funds to the city for the project and assign and transfer certain obligations of the grant agreement to the city.

— Consider an amendment to the agreement for engineering services contract with HDR Engineering for the levee certification project for an amount not to exceed $240,749.

— Consider resolution calling outstanding Series 2016 General Obligation Recreational Facilities Refunding Bonds.

— Consider an engineering construction design services contract for the water pollution control plant improvements project for an amount not to exceed $497,000.

— Consider ordinance authorizing issuance of special assessment bond anticipation notes in the principal amount not to exceed $2,400,000 for Paving District 519, Sewer District 254 and Water Districts 124 and 126.

— Consider a contract for the pavement markings 2021-1 project for $236,388.

— Consider a contract for the concrete improvements 2021-1 project for $1,229,232.12.

— Consider an engineering services contract for the asphaltic overlays project for $56,385.

— Consider approval of plans, specification and engineers estimate for asphaltic overlays project and authorization for the city clerk to advertise for bids.

— Consider approval of library’s annual report.

INTEREST ITEMS:

— Proclamation for April 2021 as “Fair Housing Month.”

— Proclamation for April 30 as “Arbor Day.”

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

