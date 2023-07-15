The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, July 17, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

— Proclamation for The Arc of Norfolk's 70th anniversary.

— Proclamation for July as "Disability Pride Month."

PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION

— Public hearing to consider approval and consideration of approval of the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale only) liquor license application for Eldorado Hills Golf Club, 1227 Eldorado Road, and the manager application of Susan O. Fuchtman.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of approval of a revised maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for calendar year 2023 and authorization for the mayor to execute a certificate of compliance at the end of 2023.

— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Custom Ice Inc. for the construction of an ice rink at Johnson Park for an amount of $284,303.

