The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, July 17, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for The Arc of Norfolk's 70th anniversary.
— Proclamation for July as "Disability Pride Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider approval and consideration of approval of the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale only) liquor license application for Eldorado Hills Golf Club, 1227 Eldorado Road, and the manager application of Susan O. Fuchtman.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of approval of a revised maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for calendar year 2023 and authorization for the mayor to execute a certificate of compliance at the end of 2023.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Custom Ice Inc. for the construction of an ice rink at Johnson Park for an amount of $284,303.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.