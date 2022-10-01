The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PROCLAMATIONS, HONORS
— Proclaim Oct. 9-15 as "Fire Prevention Week."
— Proclaim Oct. 13-16 as "Support Citizens With Intellectual Disabilities Week."
— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs will recognize a member of the Norfolk Fire Division.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consider an ordinance to amend the city code to update ambulance fees; alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; overnight camping fees and include a fee for miscellaneous recreational programs.
— Consider a related ordinance to the above to amend city code to update ambulance fees; false alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; and to restructure recreation fees. This ordinance was tabled at the Sept. 19 city council meeting.
— Consider the low bid from Northern Truck Equipment Corp, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, not to exceed $114,258 to purchase a new live floor transfer trailer for the transfer station.
— Consider the low bid from RDO Truck Center, Norfolk, for $133,961. to purchase a new Over the Road truck (OTR) for the transfer station.
— Consider an ordinance authorizing issuance of various purpose bonds for permanent financing of a paving district, two water districts and two sewer districts in the principal amount not to exceed $2,100,000.
— Consider a resolution calling $2,320,000 of outstanding bond anticipation notes for redemption on or around Nov. 4.
— Consider an ordinance to amend the city code to require prior written approval from the city through a permit process to plant or remove any trees or shrubs in the terrace, to require approval as to what species of tree can be planted in the terrace and the proposed location thereof, and to remove the prohibition of planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of the curb.
Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.