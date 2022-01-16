The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will have a proclamation for Jan. 23-29 as "National School Choice Week."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Council will have a public hearing to consider an amendment to city code to update equivalent zoning classifications for property that may become the jurisdiction of the city by annexation or addition and the related ordinance. The council also will consider a related ordinance.
— The council also will consider an ordinance approving a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property at 4404 S. First St. The ordinance passed on first reading at the Dec. 20 meeting.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of a resolution establishing policies and procedures for the use of design-build and construction management at risk contracts for certain public projects.
— Consideration of a change order with Rutjens Construction for the Fourth Street sanitary sewer replacement project, resulting in a net decrease of $29,741.
— Consideration of a resolution authorizing a program for the expedited review of certain tax-increment financing projects pursuant to the Nebraska Community Development Law.
— Consideration of an agreement with Davis Design of Lincoln for proposed additions and renovations at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Sports Complex, as well as a proposal for an indoor aquatic center.
— Consideration of ordinance authorizing purchasing under a state contract for a state other than Nebraska, or from another vendor at or below the purchase price of a state contract for a state other than Nebraska without following the formal bidding process.
— Consideration of the purchase a pull-behind attenuator from Warning Lites under a State of Minnesota contract for $30,714.00.
