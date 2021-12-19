The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to receive a report on findings and suggestions from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee.

— Public hearing at the request of Alvin M. Willems, successor trustee of the Melvin H. Willems Revocable Trust, to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property at 4404 S. First St.

— Consideration of a related ordinance to Willems’ request for a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) at 4404 S. First St.

— Consideration of a resolution for the final plat and subdivision agreement of Sunshine Park Addition.

— Consideration of an ordinance appointing the director of Administrative Services to replace the Human Resources director as a City Council Designated Retirement Committee representative and trustee for the city’s police pension plan, fire pension plan and employee retirement plan (for those other than police officers and firefighters); and further designating Lyle Lutt as a successor trustee to Sheila Schukei for these same plans.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

