WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, May 16, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Sanitary Sewer Extension District 254 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition). Also, consideration of a related ordinance.
— Public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Water Extension District 126 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition). Also, consideration of a related ordinance.
— Public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Paving District 519 (Legacy Bend Fourth and Fifth Additions). Also, consideration of a related ordinance.
— Public hearing for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for Water Extension District 124 (South Highway 81). Also, consideration of a related ordinance.
— Public hearing to consider an amendment to city code to include an exemption to the sidewalk requirements; and to amend sections for clarification and to provide for documentation when a previously waived requirement has been met. Also, consideration of a related ordinance.
— Public hearing to consider the first amendment to the redevelopment plan for Medelmans Lake redevelopment area of the City of Norfolk. Also, consideration of a related resolution.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation to recognize Sunday, May 15, as "Law Enforcement Memorial Day" and Sunday through Saturday, May 15-21, as "National Police Week."
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance approving an amendment to the official city code to enact Division 7 to Article VIII of Chapter 27 of the code, providing for the creation of a highway corridor overlay district. The ordinance passed on first reading only on May 2.
— Consideration of an ordinance approving a highway corridor overlay district map. The ordinance passed on first reading only on May 2.
— Consideration of a resolution to remove the "no parking zone" along the south side of Riverpoint Square at 301 W. Norfolk Ave. and reestablish the five parking stalls in that location.
— Consideration of an amendment to the engineering contract with JEO Consulting Group for the Norfolk First Street roadway and bridge project for an amount not to exceed $105,000.
— Consideration of the purchase of a second pull-behind attenuator, through a Minnesota state bid contract, from Warning Lites in the amount of $31,003 for use by the street division.
— Consideration of the purchase a Crafco Super Shot 125, through a Sourcewell contract, in the amount of $62,150 to replace the Stepp crack machine used by the street division.
— Consideration of awarding a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. for the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball fields ADA concrete pavement project for a total amount of $169,011.
— Consideration of a contract with Mid-America Golf and Landscape, through Sourcewell, for infield artificial turf at Veterans Memorial baseball field in the amount of $520,064.
— Consideration of an ordinance enacting sections of the official city code to provide for the levy of special assessments for constructing or extending the city's water system and sewer system and the method of calculation.
