The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, May 17, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearings on amending city code and land use matrix to add microbreweries and microdistilleries.
— Consider approval of contract for asphaltic overlays 2021 project.
— Consider engineering letter agreement amendment for West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street drainage study for an amount not to exceed $168,200.
— Consider contract for Norfolk Transfer Station site improvement project for $4.35 million.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.