The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, May 17, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearings on amending city code and land use matrix to add microbreweries and microdistilleries.

— Consider approval of contract for asphaltic overlays 2021 project.

— Consider engineering letter agreement amendment for West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street drainage study for an amount not to exceed $168,200.

— Consider contract for Norfolk Transfer Station site improvement project for $4.35 million.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

