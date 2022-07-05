The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 5, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider a request from Whitecliff Development Inc. and Wyndham Hills of Norfolk LLC to consider and approve a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), R-R (Rural Residential District) and A (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District) on property located approximately one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Wisner West Inc. to consider and approve a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District) on property generally located west of South Victory Road and north of East Omaha Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider and approve the amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend redevelopment area of the City of Norfolk, Nebraska (Phase IV of Legacy Bend redevelopment project).
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5789 adopting an amended and restated police officers pension plan effective March 1, 2022.
— Consideration of ordinance No. 5790 adopting an amended and restated firefighters pension plan effective March 1, 2022.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5791 adopting an amended and restated employees retirement plan effective March 1, 2022.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5792 to adopt an amended and restated 457 deferred compensation plan, effective May 1, 2022.
— Consideration of approval of Ordinance No. 5785 annexing a tract of land generally located approximately one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue. This ordinance passed on first reading at the June 6 city council meeting and second reading at the June 21 city council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of Ordinance No. 5786 annexing a tract of land generally located immediately west of part of Walters' East Knolls 13th Addition. This ordinance passed on first reading at the June 6 city council meeting and second reading at the June 21 meeting.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5793 amending Section 22-23 of the official city code to extend the amount of time from 30 days to 180 days in which a property owner must construct or repair a sidewalk after receiving notice to do so from the city.
— Consideration of approval of a construction materials testing contract with Certified Testing Services Inc. for the East Benjamin Avenue connector trail project for an amount not to exceed $6,800.
— Consideration of approval of a construction engineering services contract with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for the East Benjamin Avenue connector trail project, RTP 2019 (003), for an amount not to exceed $25,000.
— Consideration of approval of a consulting agreement with Progressive Urban Management Associates Inc. (PUMA) for research, stakeholder outreach, plan development and, if necessary, assistance through the procedural steps to form a business improvement district (BID) for a total project fee not to exceed $68,750.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.