The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, June 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing concerning an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant for Emergent Threat-COVID to be used for removal of architectural barriers, updates to meet ADA requirements and COVID-19 related social distancing at the Bright Horizons shelter.
— Consideration of a resolution for a grant application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $319,365 and authorizing the mayor to proceed with the formulation of all contracts, documents or other memoranda between the City of Norfolk and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development so as to effect acceptance of the grant.
— Public hearing to consider a change to city code to add a definition for “public signs;” to amend code to include an exception allowing public signs to be placed in the public right-of-way of a street or highway. Also, consideration of a related ordinance to add a definition for “public signs;” to include an exception allowing public signs to be placed in the public right-of-way of a street or highway.
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Valley Drive Properties, redevelopment project and a related resolution.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an engineering design services contract with JEO Consulting Group Inc. for the Norfolk levee trail connection of the Norfolk Avenue project.
— Consideration of ordinance for an amendment to the official city code to enact Division 7 to Article VIII of Chapter 27 of the official city code providing for the creation of a highway corridor overlay district. The ordinance passed on first reading on May 2 and was tabled May 16. Also, consideration of the corresponding map for the ordinance.
— Consideration of an ordinance to change code to update additions, insertions and changes to the 2018 International Fire Code adopted by the city to allow above-ground storage tanks containing flammable or combustible liquid on airport property; and to remove the requirement that above-ground storage tanks on property annexed into the city be buried within 90 days of annexation.
— Consideration of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located approximately one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Consideration of approval of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located immediately west of part of Walters' East Knolls 13th Addition.
— Consideration of a contract to Steve Harris Construction of Homer for the East Benjamin Avenue trail, for a base bid of $558,104 plus alternates for a total contract amount of $687,113.
— Consideration of a contract to Rutjens Construction of Tilden for the Water Extension District No. 127 (Channel Road) project for an amount of $192,252.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.