The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, July 3, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of approval to advertise for request for proposals for a crack sealing project for the street division.

— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. of Norfolk for the Johnson's Park improvement project bid package 2 (upper park improvements) project for an amount of $447,430.25.

— Consideration of approval of a change order with Perry Reid Construction for the City of Norfolk — Norfolk Transfer Station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $749.17.

— Consideration of approval of a change order with Municipal Pipe Tool Co. for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation project on Omaha Avenue resulting in a net decrease of $8,052.66.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

