The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL ITEMS
— Public input and discussion to receive potential council recommendation, if necessary, regarding possible special election for police expansion and/or street repairs.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for March 2023 as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing at the request of Flatrock Group LLC to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5822 approving a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Flatrock Group LLC to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5823 approving a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Park Mobile Home Court LLC for a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located at 915 Bonita Drive.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5824 approving a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located at 915 Bonita Drive.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-14 approving the final plat of La Bonita RV Park addition.
— Public hearing to consider an amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5825 approving an amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5826 approving an amendment to Section 2-5 of the official city code to include a permit fee for keeping hens, bantam hens and/or ducks in the city.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5821 to enact Chapter 24, Article XII, of the official city code to allow the operation of golf car vehicles on city streets and setting forth the provisions under which golf car vehicles may be operated. Ordinance No. 5821 passed on first reading at the Feb. 21 council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with CentralSquare Technologies LLC to upgrade the computer aided dispatch/records management system (CAD/ RMS) at the Norfolk Police Division.
— Consideration of approval of an application for economic development program (EDP) funds for Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. doing business as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska for $200,000 to establish the Norfolk Rural Workforce Housing Fund and authorizing appropriate city officials to formulate and sign the documents necessary to effectuate this loan.
— Consideration of approval of real estate purchase agreement with option and right of first refusal for the sale of the city’s parking lot located north of The Kensington to HCI Real Estate Co. (Ho-Chunk) for $1 with buy-back provisions.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5827 authorizing the sale of the city’s parking lot located north of The Kensington to HCI Real Estate Co. (Ho-Chunk) for the purchase price of $1 pursuant to the terms of a real estate purchase agreement with option and right of first refusal between the city and HCI Real Estate Co.
— Consideration of approval to advertise for bids for the asphalt overlays 2023-1 project (Monroe Avenue, North Victory Road, Madison Avenue and Vehicle Parking District parking lots).
— Consideration of approval to advertise for bids for 2023 Johnson's Park improvement project.
— Consideration of approval of letter agreement amendment No. 3 with Riverwise Engineering LLC for the Johnson Park instream improvement project for an amount not to exceed $40,800.
CLOSED SESSION
— Potential closed session for the protection of public interest to discuss pending litigation.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.