The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Presentation by Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District of a grant check for Riverpoint Square.
— Recognition of Officer James Heller.
— Public hearing to levy a special assessment against property at 116 W. Cedar Ave. for demolition of a structure.
— Public hearing to consider amending the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend Redevelopment Area Phase III.
— Consider contract for the Norfolk Transfer Station Site Improvements project for an amount of $4.35 million.
— Consider Ordinance No. 5742 amending Section 26-3 of the city code related to water emergency restriction.
— Consider approval of an engineering design services contract for the Johnson Park final design project for an amount not to exceed $285,402.
* * *
