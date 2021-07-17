The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Presentation by Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District of a grant check for Riverpoint Square.

— Recognition of Officer James Heller.

— Public hearing to levy a special assessment against property at 116 W. Cedar Ave. for demolition of a structure.

— Public hearing to consider amending the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend Redevelopment Area Phase III.

— Consider contract for the Norfolk Transfer Station Site Improvements project for an amount of $4.35 million.

— Consider Ordinance No. 5742 amending Section 26-3 of the city code related to water emergency restriction.

— Consider approval of an engineering design services contract for the Johnson Park final design project for an amount not to exceed $285,402.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

