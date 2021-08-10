The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 12, noon
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Consider the mayor's appointment of a qualified elector of Ward 4 to fill the vacancy for the balance of the unexpired term of Fred Wiebelhaus.
— Consider the council subcommittee recommended budget additions.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.