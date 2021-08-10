The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 12, noon

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Consider the mayor's appointment of a qualified elector of Ward 4 to fill the vacancy for the balance of the unexpired term of Fred Wiebelhaus.

— Consider the council subcommittee recommended budget additions.

