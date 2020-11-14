City council chambers NDN
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

The council will hold public hearings for the board of equalization to hear and equalize special assessments for the following:

— Water Extension District No. 123 (South Victory Road) and consider Ordinance No. 5701, levying special assessments for that district.

— Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 252 (South Victory Road) and consider Ordinance No. 5702, levying special assessments for that district.

— Water Extension District No. 122 (Northeast Industrial Water Main, Highway 35) and consider Ordinance No. 5703, levying special assessments for that district.

— Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 251 (Northeast Industrial Sanitary Sewer Extension, Phase II) and consider Ordinance No. 5704, levying special assessments for that district.

— Water Extension District No. 121 (Northeast Industrial Water Main, Eisenhower) and consider Ordinance No. 5705, levying special assessments for that district.

The council also will consider the following ordinances:

— Ordinance No. 5695 amending city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit and registration fees; to update fees for appeal of a decision of a code official; to update municipal solid waste rates and transfer station operating fee; to update water, sewer and wastewater treatment rates and fees; and to remove duplicate listing of police towing and storage fees.

— Ordinance No. 5700 creating Water Extension District No. 124, which provides for the extension of a water main south along Highway 81 to Sherwood Road.

— Ordinance No. 5706 amending city code sections 24-164, 24-165 and 24-165.2 to update parking restriction descriptions after the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue from First Street to Fifth Street.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

