The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing concerning an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for downtown revitalization in the amount of $435,000 for commercial rehabilitation in the form of downtown façade improvements.
— Consideration of a resolution approving a grant application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $435,000 and authorizing the mayor and/or city staff to proceed with the formulation of any and all contracts, documents or other memoranda between the City of Norfolk and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development so as to effect acceptance of the grant.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance creating Paving District No. 521 providing for paving of South 43rd Street, Madison Avenue, Highway 275 eastbound right turn lane and 40th Street, all located in the Norfolk 140 subdivision.
— Consideration of an ordinance creating Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 255, which provides for the extension of a sanitary sewer main for the Norfolk 140 subdivision.
— Consideration of an ordinance creating Water Extension District No. 128, which provides for the extension of a water main for the Norfolk 140 subdivision.
— Consideration of approval of an engineering services contract with Schemmer Associates Inc. for the Norfolk 140 development districts project for an amount not to exceed $225,340.
— Consideration of approval of a contract with A & R Construction Co. for the East Benjamin Avenue trail continuation project for an amount of $29,999.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to IES Commercial Inc. of Holdrege for the Johnson Park improvement project bid package (park and trail lighting and electrical) project for an amount of $656,710.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with BX Civil and Construction for the Benjamin Avenue, 13th Street to First Street project resulting in a net decrease of $16,938.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with A & R Construction for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street reconstruction project resulting in a net increase of $54,838.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project resulting in a net increase of $29,795.
— Consideration of a resolution approving a sidewalk waiver requested by Gretchen M. Sandall for property at 1809 Koenigstein Ave.
— Recommendation of the Norfolk Airport Authority budget.
***
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.