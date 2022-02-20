The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will hear a proclamation for March as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month."
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an agreement with Active Network for an online registration program for AquaVenture recreation program registration, season pass holder registration, shelter rentals, swim lessons, campground reservations and a point of sale system at the entrance to AquaVenture, in the amount of $23,035 with an annual fee of $12,500.
— Consideration of approval of an interlocal agreement with Madison County for the purpose of funding river channel restoration on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
— Consideration of approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Invest Nebraska Corp., authorizing the city to contribute up to $109,577 to establish and operate a co-working space in downtown Norfolk.
— Consideration of approval of an interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk, City of South Sioux City, City of Wayne, Cedar County, Dakota County, Dixon County and Knox County to share emergency 911 call handling computer hardware and be known as "Northeast Nebraska Regional 911."
— Consideration of a resolution to appoint the Norfolk police chief and the Norfolk Police Support Services captain to represent and make decisions for Northeast Nebraska Regional 911.
