The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, April 19, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider amending city code to enact Chapter 13, Article XVI to regulate sexually oriented businesses.
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change for a property addressed as 212 S. Eighth St.
—Public hearing to consider a zoning change for a property located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Consider final plat and subdivision agreement of the The Pines subdivision.
— Public hearing on a special assessment against a property located at 1009 W. Nebraska Avenue for demolition of a structure.
— Consider ordinance authorizing bonds for paving districts, gap paving districts, water districts and sidewalk districts not to exceed $3.6 million in principal.
— Consider resolution calling in outstanding Series 2018, 2018B, 2019C and 2019 bond anticipation notes.
— Consider adding two stop signs at Cooper Drive and South 25th Street and Taylor Avenue and South 25th Street (south of Highway 275) and adding a yield sign at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Cooper Drive.
— Consider contract for the Fourth Street sanitary sewer replacement project for $1,119,546.85.
INTEREST ITEMS
— Presentation of comprehensive annual financial report for the 2020 fiscal year and auditor’s letter.
— Proclamation of Thursday as Earth Day.
