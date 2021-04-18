The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, April 19, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider amending city code to enact Chapter 13, Article XVI to regulate sexually oriented businesses.

— Public hearing to consider a zoning change for a property addressed as 212 S. Eighth St.

—Public hearing to consider a zoning change for a property located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.

— Consider final plat and subdivision agreement of the The Pines subdivision.

— Public hearing on a special assessment against a property located at 1009 W. Nebraska Avenue for demolition of a structure.

— Consider ordinance authorizing bonds for paving districts, gap paving districts, water districts and sidewalk districts not to exceed $3.6 million in principal.

— Consider resolution calling in outstanding Series 2018, 2018B, 2019C and 2019 bond anticipation notes.

— Consider adding two stop signs at Cooper Drive and South 25th Street and Taylor Avenue and South 25th Street (south of Highway 275) and adding a yield sign at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Cooper Drive.

— Consider contract for the Fourth Street sanitary sewer replacement project for $1,119,546.85.

INTEREST ITEMS

— Presentation of comprehensive annual financial report for the 2020 fiscal year and auditor’s letter.

— Proclamation of Thursday as Earth Day.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

