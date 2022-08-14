The public is invited to attend two upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclaim Tuesday, Aug. 30, as "U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing and a related resolution concerning an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $435,000 for commercial rehabilitation in the form of downtown façade improvements.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue. The ordinance passed on first reading July 18 and second reading on Aug. 1.
— Consideration of a resolution approving the final plat and subdivision agreement for North Development.
— Consideration of an amendment to the engineering agreement with Clark & Enersen for Highway 81 and Highway 275 master landscape improvements project for an amount not to exceed $2,515.
— Consideration of a resolution approving the call of $975,000 of outstanding refunding building bonds.
— Consideration of a resolution amending an earlier resolution increasing the allowable amount of time for repayment of debt for expedited tax increment financing projects from 10 years to 15 years.
— Approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk and Madison County to join together for the administration of a public infrastructure project for the police division building expansion and renovation, the construction of a new indoor aquatic center, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park/Sports Complex addition and improvements, and various street improvements and reconstruction.
— Consideration of a resolution submitting to the registered voters of the City of Norfolk at the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, the question of authorizing the collection of an additional half-percent sales and use tax to pay the costs to construct, acquire, renovate, improve, furnish and equip an indoor aquatic center, expansion and renovation of the police station, street and related improvements, and improvements to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park/sports complex, including paying principal and interest on bonds to finance or refinance these projects.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.