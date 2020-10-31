City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— The council is scheduled to accept a bid for a replacement solids applicator truck and spreader box for the water pollution control plant.

— The council is scheduled to consider an ordinance to update building electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; update fees for appealing a code official’s decision; update solid waste rates and transfer station operating fee; update water, sewer and wastewater treatment rates and fees; and remove duplicate listing of police towing and storage fees on second reading.

— The council is scheduled to consider a resolution to add stop signs on all four directions at the intersection of Fourth Street and Braasch Avenue.

— The council is scheduled to consider a change order with Beckenhauer Construction Inc. for River Point Square and the Third Street alley project.

— The council is scheduled to consider authorizing submission of blight and substandard determination study for the Riverside Boulevard Redevelopment Area to the planning commission.

— The council is scheduled to consider creating Water Extension District No. 124, providing for the extension of a water main south along Highway 81 to Sherwood Road.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

