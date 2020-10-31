The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council is scheduled to accept a bid for a replacement solids applicator truck and spreader box for the water pollution control plant.
— The council is scheduled to consider an ordinance to update building electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; update fees for appealing a code official’s decision; update solid waste rates and transfer station operating fee; update water, sewer and wastewater treatment rates and fees; and remove duplicate listing of police towing and storage fees on second reading.
— The council is scheduled to consider a resolution to add stop signs on all four directions at the intersection of Fourth Street and Braasch Avenue.
— The council is scheduled to consider a change order with Beckenhauer Construction Inc. for River Point Square and the Third Street alley project.
— The council is scheduled to consider authorizing submission of blight and substandard determination study for the Riverside Boulevard Redevelopment Area to the planning commission.
— The council is scheduled to consider creating Water Extension District No. 124, providing for the extension of a water main south along Highway 81 to Sherwood Road.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.