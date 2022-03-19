The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, March 21, 5:30 p.m. Meeting as the Community Development Agency (CDA) begins at 5:15 p.m. The CDA is scheduled to consider a resolution recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Geary redevelopment project and authorization to forward it to the Norfolk City Council.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS & REGULAR AGENDA
— Public hearing at the request of Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to C-2 (Central Business District) on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street and an accompanying ordinance to allow for the zoning change.
— Public hearing at the request of Michael D. and Gina Uecker; Raymond A. and Mary B. Johnson, trustees of the Raymond and Mary Johnson Trust; and Lea R. Puschendorf Jr. to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District), and R-R (Rural Residential District) to I-2 (Heavy Industrial District) on properties generally located north of East Nucor Road and east of North First Street and of Victory Road and an accompanying ordinance to allow for the zoning change.
— Consideration of a change order with Perry Reid Construction for the City of Norfolk — Norfolk Transfer Station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $23,882.
— Public comment period during which no action may be taken.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.