The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Presentation by Nebraska Public Power District.
— Proclamation for Feb. 27 to March 3 as "Public Schools Week."
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— None.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an ordinance to enact a section in city code to allow the operation of golf car vehicles on city streets and setting forth the provisions under which golf car vehicles may be operated.
— Consideration of an amendment for engineering construction services with Olsson Inc. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation on Omaha Avenue project for an amount not to exceed $16,800.
— Consideration of a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. of Norfolk for a paving district (Walters' East Knolls 14th Addition) for an amount of $249,267.
— Consideration of an agreement with Waterwise Landscapes, coordinated by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Inc. and funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, to reimburse the City of Norfolk up to $25,000 for eligible expenses associated with implementing the tree planting and lawn conversion cost share project.
— Consideration of an agreement with KABOOM! Inc. in partnership with Integrity Marketing Group, a Dallas based firm with two local partners, McMill CPAs & Advisors and Premier Marketing, to construct a new playspace at Liberty Bell Park for an amount not to exceed $8,500.
— Consideration of placing a sculpture at the 25th Street and Benjamin Avenue roundabout, at the request of the Norfolk Arts Council.
— Consideration to purchase a landscape structures playground with Outdoor Recreation Products, through a Sourcewell contract with state bid pricing in the amount of $122,378.40 plus $4,550 freight for a total of $126,928, to be placed at Warren Cook Park.
— Consideration of an amendment to the original engineering services agreement with JEO Consulting Group for Johnson Park final design for an amount of $44,500.
— Consideration of a resolution pledging to contribute an amount up to $150,000 of city funds to North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) to aid NFAT in reaching its goal of raising $500,000 to receive matching grant funds from the Johnny Carson Foundation.
CLOSED SESSION
— Potential closed session for the protection of public interest to discuss potential litigation.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.