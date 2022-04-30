The public is invited to upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Public hearing to consider a request from Leon L. and Kathleen B. Gebhardt for a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 3420 W. Nucor Road. Council members also will consider a corresponding ordinance for the zoning change and a resolution for the final plat of Gebhardt's Addition.
— Public hearing to consider an amendment to city code to enact a portion of city code providing for the creation of a highway corridor overlay district. Council members also will consider a corresponding ordinance.
— Public hearing to consider an amendment to the city code to provide for a highway corridor overlay district map. Council members also will consider a corresponding ordinance.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of an engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation 2022 — Monroe Avenue to Logan Street project for an amount not to exceed $47,968.
— Consideration of an engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation 2022 — Omaha Avenue from 19th Street to 10th Street for an amount not to exceed $51,462.
— Consideration of an ordinance creating Water Extension District 127, which generally provides for the extension of a water main along Channel Road from Hayes Avenue to Phillip Avenue and along Phillip Avenue.
— Consideration to advertise for bids for water extension district (Channel Road).
— Consideration of an interlocal agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk for completion of asphaltic concrete mill and overlay on Sherwood Road.
— Consideration of a contract with J.H. Hespe Co. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration project — restroom and parking lot for an amount of $970,350.
— Consideration of a change order with J. H. Hespe Co. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration project — restroom and parking lot resulting in a net decrease of $148,580.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Presentation of the Community Development Agency's 2021 annual tax-increment financing report to governing bodies.
* * *
WHAT: Community Development Agency.
WHEN: Monday, May 2, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of a resolution for the redevelopment contract with Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary.
— Consideration of a resolution for the first amendment to the redevelopment plan for Medelmans Lake redevelopment area for purpose of setting forth Phase II of the project.
* * *
WHAT: City council working session.
WHEN: Monday, May 2, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Meeting Room, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA
— Land bank.
— Water pollution control mast failure.
— Street maintenance work for 2022.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.