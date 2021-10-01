The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider amending the City of Norfolk Economic Development Plan to include film production activities and early childhood care and education programs.
— Consider ordinance approving areas of proposed annexation to amend the corporate limits.
— Consider resolution to provide a Nov. 30, 2021, end date for collection of lodging and food and beverage occupation tax and direct remaining occupation tax be used for improvements at Veterans Memorial Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
— Consider ordinance authorizing issuance of Combined Utilities Revenue Bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $5,300,000 to fund improvements to the solid waste transfer station.
— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs will recognize a member of the Norfolk Fire Division
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.