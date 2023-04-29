The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Distinguished citizenship recognition
— The Connection Project presentation
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of approval to advertise for requests for qualifications from Design Build and Construction Manager at Risk firms to submit letter of interest for one or more of the following city park projects: Fishing dock at Skyview Lake and Liberty Bell restroom.
— Consideration of approval of change order No. 1 with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project resulting in a net increase of $598,619.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Rutjens Construction Inc. of Tilden for the sanitary sewer replacement project from Monroe Avenue to Logan Street for an amount of $1,985,515.
— Consideration of approval of an application for Economic Development Program (EDP) funds for Women's Empowering Life Line for $103,219.10 to assist with the acquisition of property to establish a child care center in Norfolk, and authorizing appropriate city officials to formulate and sign the documents necessary to effectuate this loan.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-19 approving a sidewalk waiver requested by Trevor and Elizabeth Osten for property located at 3414 W. Nucor Road.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with PROS consulting for a parks and recreation master plan for the amount not to exceed $90,620.
— Consideration of approval of the mayor's appointments to the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board of Patrick Gerhart, Austin Truex and Melissa Temple, each for a three-year term ending January 2026; Jerrett Mills, Bill Robinson and Becki Wulf, each for a two-year term ending January 2025; Ann Dover, Terry Rasmussen and Angie Bailey, each for a one-year term ending January 2024.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Presentation of the Community Development Agency's 2022 annual tax increment financing report to governing bodies.
CLOSED SESSION
— Potential closed session for the protection of public interest to discuss pending litigation.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.