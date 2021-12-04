The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing and related ordinance at the request of Richard J. and Kathy A. Sullivan to consider a zoning change from R-1 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple-Family Residential District) at 306 Indiana Ave.
— Public hearing and related ordinance at the request of Dennis P. and Carol Werner to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) at 1600 N. Airport Road.
— Consideration of the final plat of D and C Werner Subdivision.
— Consideration of calling $630,000 of outstanding Series 2016 General Obligation Recreational Facilities Refunding Bonds.
— Consideration of purchasing a new and unused replacement ambulance from Feld Fire (Wheeled Coach) for the qualifying low bid of $290,975.
— Consideration of an ordinance to update city code to identify snow emergency routes reflecting current city needs.
— Consideration of a contract with Clark & Enersen for design services for the Highway 81 and Highway 275 landscape improvements, and for completion of the community Wayfinding design plan project for an amount not to exceed $176,560.
— Consideration of an ordinance adjusting the ward and precinct boundary lines for the City of Norfolk using 2020 census data.
— Consideration of a bid award to J.H. Hespe Co. Inc. of Norfolk, for the first phase of the Norfolk Police Division project for $558,965.
— Consideration of an ordinance to change city code to clarify city and state trucks can utilize roadways off of designated truck routes for maintenance, snow removal and during emergency situations.
— Review of the city’s 2021 snow and ice plan.
