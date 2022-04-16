The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, April 18, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of a testing contract with Certified Testing Services for the First Street Bridge and Instream Improvements project
for an amount not to exceed $56,000.
— Consideration of an ordinance to terminate the occupation tax on lodging and on prepared food and beverage.
— Consideration of a contract to K Porter Construction for $29,000 to demolish the structures located at Liberty Bell Park.
— Consideration of the purchase of a John Deere Terrain Cut Rough Mower for $71,036 off a Sourcewell contract to use at the ball fields at
Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Veterans Memorial Park.
— Consideration of a donated sculpture at the Seventh Street and Pasewalk Avenue roundabout, at the request of the Norfolk Arts Center.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for April 29, 2022 as "Arbor Day."
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Presentation of the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021 along with the related auditor's letter.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.